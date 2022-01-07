Missing Flour Bluff teen may be in danger, Corpus Christi police say

A large police presence can be seen in area where Jayden Paluseo, 15, was reported missing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for help to find a missing teen that may be in danger.

Jayden Paluseo, 15, was reported missing by family members at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 7. He was last known to be in the area of the 1300 block of Graham Rd. in Flour Bluff, officials said.

Jayden is described as a 15-year-old white male, who stands 5’10”, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing an aqua blue t-shirt, gray hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Officials said information from an initial investigation led them to believe Jayden may be in danger.

A large police presence is currently on the scene.

Anyone that has seen Jayden or knows his whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately. Neighbors in the area are asked to please check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of Jayden.

The Corpus Christi Police Department asks that anyone who may have any additional information about the whereabouts of Jayden is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 886-2600.

