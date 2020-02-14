CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help finding suspects accused of an aggravated robbery.

According to police, an officer was flagged down about Tuesday night at Chaparral and Lawrence by a victim of what they are calling an aggravated robbery.

Michael Hunter says he was at the 400 block of Chaparral when three males approached him.

Currently, police can not say what made the incident an aggravated robbery because it is still being investigated.

Hunter threw his keys and ran down the street, looking for assistance. He was able to find an officer, and when they returned to the scene, his vehicle was still there, but he couldn't find his keys that were thrown.

The suspects are described as three males, 5'10" - 6' foot with ages range from 17-25 years old.

Police are looking into prints and asking nearby businesses to help by looking at their security video to see if they might have caught something on camera.

If you have any information, call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: