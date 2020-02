CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help Friday night to find an armed robbery suspect.

Police have been called to a local subway sandwich shop after reports of a man attempting to rob that restaurant and at least two other businesses.

The first incident happened at a cell phone store at Weber and Holly, then an hour later at a Subway near SPID and Nile. Another Subway was hit near the intersection of Old Brownsville Road and SPID.

