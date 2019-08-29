CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a man who has four outstanding felony warrants.

41-year-old Noe Recio has a felony warrant for FTA-Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Impeding Breath/Circulation, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Sexual Assault. Recio also has three outstanding misdemeanor warrants with a total of $15,000 bond.

Recio is described to stand 6'01" tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate Recio, you are told to call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: