Corpus Christi Police searching for suspect in multiple drive-by shootings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public’s help to find whoever is responsible for firing a gun in two residential neighborhoods early Monday morning.
Police have provided surveillance video. The drive-by shootings happened in the area of Cunningham Street and Willow Street around 6:00 a.m. on Monday.
A person in the vehicle seen in the video fired a weapon and struck a home in each neighborhood, thankfully no was injured.
The vehicle appears to be a light colored 4-door pickup, possibly a Ford F-150 with running boards.
If you have any helpful information call crime stoppers at 361-888-tips.
