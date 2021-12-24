Corpus Christi police shoot alleged home intruder on Juniper Dr.

Police responded to a burglary call and found a woman inside the home who pointed a rifle at officers, forcing them to shoot, Chief Mike Markle said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is in the hospital this morning after being shot by Corpus Christi police officers during a burglary call Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call on the 200 block of Juniper Dr. shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night after the homeowner said he could see someone inside his house via a home surveillance system, according to CCPD officials.

Two officers entered the home and were met by the alleged intruder who then pulled out a rifle, forcing officers to shoot the woman, according to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

The officers retreated after they were unable to get the woman to exit the home, Markle said. SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called to the scene to assist.

SWAT officers eventually entered the home at around 11 p.m. after having no success in trying to get the woman to come outside, officials said. The woman was found injured inside and was provided immediate medical attention before being taken to a local hospital, officials said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The weapon the woman allegedly displayed was found in the home.

The Corpus Christi Police Officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.