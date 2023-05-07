Corpus Christi police unit flips after being hit while responding to crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi Police Department unit flipped on its side after being hit while it was helping control traffic at the scene of a fatal crash on Tuesday night.
Officers had blocked the intersection of Ennis Joslin and Alameda while crews were investigating the fatal crash and diverting traffic away from the scene when a car failed to slow down from the northbound side and hit the police cruiser, which then flipped on its side.
No one was injured in the crash but the driver is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.
