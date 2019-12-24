CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It wouldn't be Christmas if we failed to acknowledge that with all the good tidings and all the well wishes, there will inevitably be a Grinch -- or several of them.

Law enforcement agencies across the Coastal Bend say they are seeing an increase in thefts, be it from homes or vehicles. They said thieves are out in force.

"People are concerned with all the thefts and stuff going on in the city," said Perry Jones, manager of Altex Computers & Electronics.

"They'll go up and they'll check the doors," said Lt. Mike Pena of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Pena said thieves are opportunists and if you give them the opportunity to take from you, they will.

"For them, if they get anything, whether it's a pair of sunglasses or anything, they've, they've now gained something. Where before they had nothing," Pena said. "They've gained something that they can sell or trade or whatever they do with it."

Police warn residents to be vigilant and make sure not to leave any valuables behind in your vehicle.

"Oh I mean I have people all the time that have had their vehicle stolen are broken into, having their homes broken into and ripped off," Jones said.

Jones said security cameras are a hot item this year for the safety conscious consumer.

"Hard to keep an eye on your stuff when you're at work, and so having a surveillance system to be able to get on your phone and look at," Jones said. "It really helps and puts your mind at ease kind of, knowing everything is okay or get an alert if need be."

However, experts said having security cameras and alarms in homes and vehicles may not make a difference, especially if you forget to lock your belongings. Police said that is the real problem.

