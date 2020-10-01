CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics, in conjunction with the executive staff of the La Palmera Mall, will be conducting emergency response training Thursday.

The drill will begin at 9:00 pm and conclude at 2:30 a.m.

According to police, residents may hear loud noises that could resemble gunshots in the mall area.

Police ask residents not to be alarmed because it is part of the training scenario. There will be training signs located in the area to indicate that it's a training exercise.

Police say it is necessary for them and mall staff to continue to train and stay prepared to act in the event of an active attacker.

