City pools reopen Memorial Day Weekend, here's what you need to know

Some of the city pools may look a little different and of course there are COVID-19 guidelines you’ll have to follow.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Memorial Day weekend the city pools that aren't opened year-round will open their gates, but before you make a splash, you’ll have to follow safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One of those protocols is wearing a face mask.

“We remind folks to wear a face mask while they’re on pool deck or seated in any of the areas, when you swim, you’re not required to wear a mask however when you’re on pool side yes,” said Lisa Oliver with the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

Social distancing is also required, even in the water.

“There’s no sharing of swim lanes so if you are utilizing a swim lane then that’s your lane to use during that time,” said Oliver.

Oliver says they’re expecting larger crowds this summer and they’re being mindful of the capacity.

“Right now, that’s not an issue because it’s our spring season so our staff is also mindful that our visitors are observing the six feet social distancing,” said Oliver.

While pools have been maintained during the off season, some city pools are getting a well-deserved face lift.

“This year we have also had some painting done at some of our facilities in addition to the routine maintenance we recently had the bath houses painted over at Oso Pool and Greenwood pool,” said Oliver. “We’ve also had some space heaters installed at the Collier bathroom and also replaced the pool heater at collier.”

The new splash pads that opened last year will also be opening in May, and COVID protocols will be required there too. Like the ones required at the pools.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.