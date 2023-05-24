Corpus Christi pools, splash pads to open this weekend

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Director Robert Dodd told 3NEWS that the city operated pools will have no admission charge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is making sure that local pools and splash pads will be in operation and open to the public as the unofficial start of summer begins.

"We're opening this weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday for our Memorial Day weekend. And we know it's a big weekend for people to get out and enjoy our community," he said. "And one of the ways they enjoy our community is by going to our pools. So we know that this is a big time for them. After this weekend our regular summer pool season will start June 3."

But it's not just the pools.

All splash pads have been open for a couple of weeks and will be open this weekend, including the ones located at Lindale, Salinas, and Bill Witt Parks.

Dodd said that he wants families to have the same memories he did growing up.

"I remember as a kid, I used to walk to Collier Pool. So I'd love to do that and that's something special to me when I look back on it now. So we want to add those same memories to our kids and our families of Corpus Christi," he said.

