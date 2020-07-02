CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The captain of the Corpus Christi Port has distinguished a safety zone for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from gated pair lights 31,31 and gated pair lights 37,38.

According to officials, no boats or vessels will be permitted through this area without the consent of the U.S. Coast Guard as of February 7, 2020.

Corpus Christi Port authorities say a vessel submerged in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, and an investigation is underway.

For any questions or concerns, you may contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector/ Air Station Corpus Christi Command Center at 361-939-0450.

