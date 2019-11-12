PORTLAND, Texas — The Corpus Christi and Portland Fire Department were dispatched to Grace Drive before 7 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a house fire.
Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating.
The fire destroyed the home, and the fire department was able to control the flames.
3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
