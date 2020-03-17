CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many are stockpiling groceries and leaving shelves empty despite several messages from health officials warning them not to panic buy. The situation has let many having difficulty finding what they need.

One group, however, is creating solutions for those in need.

Corpus Christi Produce has a new online order system to get you the items you need.

"Anything you can think of product wise. Lettuce, tomatoes, bananas, beans. We brought in some rice and cereal," Owner John Powell said. "We have a few gallons of milk now. We're trying to bring in more for the average person."

The website is ccproducehd.com and it offers free deliveries to those who cannot make it to the grocery stores.

"That's what it's about, being a local business and being a local community, is figuring out ways to re-engineer what we normally do to kind of help the situation," Powell said.

It's a simple process: once you've paid online you can expect a knock on the door within a few hours.

"Typically we're trying to get them out in 3-4 hour cycles, so as the orders come in, we process them, we pull them, we put them on routes, and they go out," Powell said. "What we're trying to do here is be cautious, but functional and help those that are at risk. If we all are mindful of helping those at risk I think we can slow the spread of this and still function as a society."

Corpus Christi Produce is also asking any other vendors who may have inventory but need help delivering to contact them. They will gladly use their trucks to deliver those items.

