CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you owe any library fines? There's a way to pay off the fees and give back to those in need.

The City of Corpus Christi's public libraries kicked off their annual Food for Fines drive.

If you donate non-perishable cans, packaged food, or pet food, you can be cleared from overdue library fees. Each donated item is worth $1 in late fees.

All of the food will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank, and it honors National Hunger Awareness Month.

For more information on how and where to donate, contact Library Director Laura Garcia, at 361-826-7070 or visit cclibraries.com.

