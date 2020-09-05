CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting on Monday, May 11 the Corpus Christi Public Libraries will be re-opening with limited access.

According to Public Library officials, the following services will be offered at all library locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Computer/Internet access : Sessions will be limited to 1½ hours per day, reservation required.

: Sessions will be limited to 1½ hours per day, reservation required. Copy Machine use : 30 minutes, reservation required.

: 30 minutes, reservation required. Access to Public Review documents : reservation required.

Officials say these services will require a reservation and only individuals with reservations will be allowed to enter any library. Anyone entering the library will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing as well.

Curbside service for the library material will continue between the hours of 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The book drop is open for returns, and any items checked out prior to Friday, March 20, 2020, must be returned by Friday, May 29, 2020.

Officials say you may make a reservation Monday through Friday Between 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

For more information about curbside service or to make a reservation for the above services, you may call 361-826-7055 and press option 7 to select your library location. After selecting your library location, press 4 to speak to a staff member.