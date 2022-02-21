Corpus Christi ranked #13 in top hardest-working cities in America

WalletHub compared employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs.

Corpus Christi has been ranked in the top 15 cities of hardest-working Americans, according to a survey by WalletHub.

Many Americans view hard work as the path to achieving the American Dream. We work so hard, in fact, that we put in more hours at our jobs than several other industrialized countries, according to a survey by WalletHub.

The average U.S. worker puts in 1,767 hours per year – 169 hours more than the average in Japan, 400 more than the U.K. and 435 more than Germany. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have adapted to work from home, which can end up extending work hours even further.

Some U.S. cities represent the strong work ethic that helped to build the world’s biggest economy better than others. In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

So, how hard does Corpus Christi work? (1=Best, 58=Avg.):



• 5th – Avg. Workweek Hours

• 58th – Share of Households Where No Adults Work

• 7th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

Several Texas cities made the top 15 hardest-working cities in America. Irving, Austin, Plano and Dallas each made the list.

Anchorage, AK took the top spot on the list.

