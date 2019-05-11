CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new report shows that Corpus Christi has one of the largest concentrations of physically demanding jobs in the country.

According to a study by Effortless Insurance, Corpus Christi places fourth among other midsize metropolitan areas.

Even though physically demanding jobs are more strenuous than others, the report says the average wage for them is $6,300 less a year than other occupations.

According to the study, the percentage of workers in physically demanding jobs in Corpus Christi is just under 12-percent.

The majority of physically demanding jobs are in construction and extraction, followed by installation and repair, then protective services, which include police, fire, EMS, and even correctional officers.

The average wage for physically demanding jobs in Corpus Christi is just under $44,000 a year.

The top three cities in all markets were Odessa and Midland, Texas, and Dalton, Georgia.

For the full list and statistics, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: