Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority expands services on the city's Southside

Two new, larger bus stops were added on the Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite challenges seen in the public transportation industry since the COVID-19 Pandemic, Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is seeing an increase in riders.

That includes on Corpus Christi's Southside, where they are currently expanding services.

RTA officials said their services do not match the population increase on the Southside. However, their solution is to build two new bus stops on the Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus.

"We wanted to build something that could become the anchor for the Southside and part of the Flour Bluff as we move forward in the future," CCRTA CEO Derrick Majchszak said.

The new bus stops are larger and made with students in mind. Del Mar College students do not have to pay a fare as long as they have their student ID.

Majchszak said they partnered with Del Mar College, which provided the land to build the stops.

"They built the campus, and we built our, our bus stops out there to start preparing for the growth that's rapidly occurring out there," Majchszak said. "We don't want to get left behind."

Corpus Christi ISD is also building new schools on the Southside. Majchszak said those students will pay a reduced fare.

To design and build the new stops, CCRTA received a $2.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. He said the stops can be expanded in the future, if needed, to give riders more shelter when commuting.

"The goal is, obviously, to make it so that the students can travel in between the campuses, you know, freely and in a safe manner," Majchszak said.

The new stops are also located near amenities like Bill Witt Park.

Casar Sias was visiting the splash pad, which is not far from one of the stops. He said CCRTA's expansion on the Southside can help people access the growing area.

"It's a, a great idea now that they have the college and stuff," Sias said. "But, definitely growing. A lot more people in this side of town now."

Sias lives on the Southside with his family and has been there for about eight years. He said the new bus stops can help people without a car access Bill Witt Park and the future aquatic center. It is also a way he said students can get around easier than before.

"Definitely a lot safer and cheaper, like I said, just hopefully everybody can take advantage of it," Sias said.

Majchszak said the same firm that designed the Oso Creek Campus also did the new CCRTA stations. He explained that their new look should fit well with future projects on Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!