Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority to require face coverings for passengers

Face coverings will also be required at all transfer stations, bus stops, or facilities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has issued an order that will require all passengers of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) to use facial coverings while riding in public transportation, or while at all transfer stations, bus stops, or facilities.

Officials say the order goes into effect on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., and anyone visiting CCRTA facilities, like the Staples Street Center, will also be required to follow the order while in public or common areas.

“The use of face coverings may prevent future spread of COVID-19. At CCRTA, we will continue to do our best to make public transportation safe for both riders and employees,” said Jorge Cruz-Aedo, CCRTA Chief Executive Officer.

Led by their CEO, the CCRTA’s team meets daily to evaluate and respond to COVID-19 related issues the community is faced with.

CCRTA has been aggressive in its sanitizing and deep-cleaning procedures and continues to adjust service levels in order to accommodate enhanced protocols.

“Public transportation is an essential service for many members of our community, and their safety remains our priority,” noted Jorge Cruz-Aedo, Chief Executive Officer.

For the latest information on passenger requirements, service adjustments, CCRTA’s response to COVID-19, and other updates, please visit ccrta.org.