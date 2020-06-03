CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young entrepreneurs across the Coastal Bend will soon be participating in the 8th Annual Lemonade Day on April 25.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has wrapped two of their buses with a "Lemonade Day" theme and a positive message to spread the word about the upcoming community-wide event.

Lemonade Day is a community-wide program that teaches children how to plan, operate, and own their own small business simply by building and running a lemonade stand and gaining hands-on experience.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will unveil the Lemonade Day bus on March 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Staples Street Bus Station, located at 602 N. Staples Street.

Numerous sponsors, community partners, elected officials, and the Corpus Christi Mayor will join HEB and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce as they share future plans of expanding Lemonade Day throughout the Coastal Bend area.

"Lemonade Day Coastal Bend, presented by H-E-B and organized by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that for the first time, Lemonade Day is expanding throughout the Coastal Bend," stated officials.

The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce has also teamed up with surrounding areas including the City of Robstown, Robstown Area Development Commission, Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce, Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, Portland Chamber of Commerce, and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce to reach more children in the community and give them access to this program.

"We extend our thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend, Youth Odyssey, and the Garcia Arts and Education Center for partnering with us, and allowing their child members to be a part of Lemonade Day Coastal Bend on April 25," added officials.

Their goal is to register at least 2,000 young entrepreneurs to take part in the Lemonade Day experience.

