Corpus Christi resident celebrates her 100th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend woman celebrated the birthday of a lifetime Saturday.
Virginia Vaughan celebrated becoming a centenarian with some help from her family, friends, and members of her church.
Cars lined up on ocean drive to shower Vaughan in cards gifts and plenty of birthday honks.
"It was a very gratifying experience I was surprised that many came out, but it was sweet of them to do so and I love them for it, they are very special friends,” said Vaughan.
Vaughan said she will remember this birthday forever and is grateful for both her family and her church family at First Baptist where her and her husband have been a member since the 40s.
