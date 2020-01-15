CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A very special happy birthday is in order for a Corpus Christi man celebrating his 100th birthday.

Raul Rodriguez is a resident at River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation. He rang in the big 100 alongside his family, friends, and wife Maria, who all had all his favorites food, including pan dulce, cake, and Menudo.

Rodriguez is originally from Monterrey, Mexico, and moved to Corpus Christi, where he worked at a metal shop for many years and was an avid fisherman and gardener.

