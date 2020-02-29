CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Imagine what it's like to be twenty years old, and only have five official birthdays to show for it.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Miranda Jordan, a Corpus Christi resident, will turn 20, but technically she'll only be 5 years old.

Miranda Jordan was born on a leap year.

"At first when I was little I would be like aw that's not cool but as I started getting older I was like well that's really special," Jordan said.

A special birthday that comes once every four years.

"Still every time I tell them that my birthday's on the 29th everyone's just like 'oh you're on a leap year."

Miranda was an unexpected but a welcome surprise for her mom, Amanda.

"Well the due date for her was February 28th and I thought that was interesting because I knew it was Leap Year and I was like who actually goes into labor on the 28th," Amanda Jordan said. "I was 20 at the time which is interesting cause she's turning twenty."

"Like no one else that I've met has this kind of birthday so I kind of felt special," Miranda said.

She said sometimes people get curious about her birthday.

"When I tell them they are like 'ah-ha that's so funny," Miranda said. "And I tell them ya when I'm really old, I'm not gonna be that old so jokes on you."

Miranda won't technically turn 6 until 2024, and she says she's been an athlete her whole life.

"I really can't stay in my room," Miranda said. "Like i really can't be in my room all day like I have to go out and do stuff. I don't really like sitting still."

"Her personality is just this calm, smart person that you know that I'm very proud of the woman she's turned into," Amanda said.

Her mom wondering if other leap year babies are like her's.

"You know there's so many great characteristics and attributes that I wonder if leap year or other leaplings share," Amanda said.

