CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — Is it too early to celebrate Halloween?

Not at this Corpus Christi library.

The Dr. Clotilde Garcia Public Library hosted "Fall-O-Ween" for families in the Coastal Bend. Not only was it a pre-Halloween celebration but also a way to kick off autumn.

Families gathered inside of the library for creepy crafts, games, and a costume contest.

Organizers even set up a haunted house for everyone at the event.

The 'spook-tacular' event was free for everyone.

