CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — Is it too early to celebrate Halloween?
Not at this Corpus Christi library.
The Dr. Clotilde Garcia Public Library hosted "Fall-O-Ween" for families in the Coastal Bend. Not only was it a pre-Halloween celebration but also a way to kick off autumn.
Families gathered inside of the library for creepy crafts, games, and a costume contest.
Organizers even set up a haunted house for everyone at the event.
The 'spook-tacular' event was free for everyone.
