Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In the aftermath of recent rains in the Coastal Bend, Corpus Christi's City Council members have heard many residents complain about tall grass and weeds across the city, especially at City parks.

The City said they are having a tough time finding enough people to staff their mowing crews.

There are many parks that residents have complained about, like Cuiper Park where the grass was well over a foot tall on Monday. Residents of the neighborhood just off Horne Road said they would not let their kids play in the tall grass due to mosquitoes alone.

Meanwhile, a City crew was cutting grass at Breckenridge Park on the city's southside Monday. A nearby resident who wanted to remain anonymous said she has been calling the City about the overgrown grass for weeks.

"Mosquitoes have been about the size of dinosaurs. They're so big," the resident said. "And we've got this drainage ditch here which feeds the larvae and then you have all the tall grass they love to hide in. It's just a nightmare."

The resident was thrilled to see the crew cutting the grass.

"I'm very happy to see them out here, and I was glad that they did call me back and they did confirm that they are trying to catch up around town," she said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, which overseas Code Enforcement, said City Council was told during a budget workshop that the Parks & Recreation Department has a serious worker shortage.

"I can tell you that they are short quite a few employees right now, so they're trying to catch up with the limited manpower they have," CCPD Asst. Chief David Blackmon said.

Parks & Recreation Director Jay Ellington told Council they are 38 workers short. He blamed the shortage on high turnover and competing jobs for those same workers.

There is also tall grass along many roadways and around some people's homes.

"We are asking property owners to understand that it is a code violation to have weeds over 12 inches tall and they do need to get those in compliance," Blackmon said.

Code Enforcement said if you see a park or residence with grass taller than 12 inches, call the City.

