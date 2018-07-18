Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Complaints from Corpus Christi residents about wastewater bills took center stage at this week's City Council meeting.

What council members heard during public comment sparked concerns for them and the mayor regarding the growing confusion surrounding the new rate structure for wastewater bills.

"It was at $40.72 a month, and that was every month. And it was based upon my usage during the winter months. Now my average rate is $63.67 a month," resident Raymond Ames said.

Mayor Joe McComb said he, too, is confused by the change in water rates and wonders if there are major problems with water and wastewater billing.

"The general public is absolutely, totally confused, as the council is, as to why we're getting all of this inquiry into not understanding and comprehending the whole rate structure that we implemented," McComb said.

Utilities Office Business Manager Margaret Morin said many people are calling her office because of higher wastewater bills than in the past. She said several things have happened this year that may have led to the confusion.

"The winter quarter average ended in December 2017. The new system was implemented in mid-December 2017. Right after that, the cutoffs and the late fees were not being imposed," Morin said.

Morin said the Utilities Office went back to normal in May, including late fees and cutoffs.

Under the new system, a customer using an average of 5,000 gallons of water or less per month could see an increase of $1.40 for water, but see a decrease in wastewater charges compared to the winter quarter averaging.

Morin said now the wastewater fees reflect actual usage and this is the time of year residents are using more water.

"We're getting high call volume right now and walk-ins because some are not familiar with the new rate structure," Morin said.

However, Morin said her staff is committed to working with customers and explaining the changes to everyone.

