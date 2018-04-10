Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi's new utility bill software has some homeowners saying their water bills have gone up significantly, and some gathered Thursday to voice their concerns.

Residents gathered Thursday at Brooks Ame Worship Center to discuss their experiences with high water bills -- some as high as $4,000. The costly bills have left some residents with no option but to turn their water off.

Due to the concerns from residents, the City is looking at technical aspects to make the corrections to the system and have it working properly.

"The City admits there's a software issue. Why make the residents of Corpus Christi pay for their mistake? That's why we have a meeting tonight, trying to figure out how we can find some kind of resolution. Make the City aware that that is just not right. You can't do that," Pastor Adam Carrington said. "If I bring them concerns that might show up tonight, would they be in a position to review them and talk to citizens about them, and they assured me that they wanted to hear from citizens and wanted to know what those concerns were."

The City is bringing in a third party that has extensive technology experience to have another set of eyes review the problem. The City said they want to answer any questions residents may have on the water bill.

