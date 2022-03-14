Bike riding sees increased popularity due to constant rise of gas prices

Since last February, there has been a 150-percent increase in new bicycle sales at Bay Area Bicycles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dreading the next visit to the gas pump? As gas prices continue to rise, a local bike shop is expecting an influx of riders.

Peter Staneland with the Corpus Christi Cycle Club said that with new street access, residents might be more enticed to consider riding a bicycle.

"In Corpus, as we're getting more ability to ride in bike lanes and things like that, it might inspire more people to actually get out there and bike to work days," Staneland said.

One area cyclist who spoke to 3News said that the increasing trend of cycling took off in the midst of the pandemic when exercising took an innovative and socially distanced turn.

"It kind of started with the pandemic," one cyclist said. "A lot of people who used to go to the gym wouldn't go because the gyms were closed and they didn't want to be close to people, so they bought the bikes. And it's been hard to get a bike. There's a waiting list and on and on. So now I guess it's probably worse with the gas."

According to store manager Junior Arguelles, the recreational pastime is becoming increasingly popular, not only as a way to pass the time, but as an alternative means of transportation.

"In the past two months it's getting a little harder, I guess because of the increase in everybody wanting an alternative to driving their car to work," Arguelles said.

Though bikes have been flying off the racks, residents are starting to see the increased benefits of biking around town. Area cyclist Chuck Hughes gladly took up the activity as a way to save money at the gas pump.

"I've already had a lot of friends say they were going to start commuting to work on bicycles instead of driving," Hughes said. "Which, as more and more people see people riding to work, they'll realize, 'Hey, that's a rational way to save money on gasoline.'"

