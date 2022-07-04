Corpus Christi residents hit the streets during 'March for Bodily Autonomy' this Fourth of July

The march began on North Carancahua Street and ended outside the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse as part of a "March for Bodily Autonomy" this Fourth of July.

The march was prompted by the recent Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the overturning over Roe v. Wade. It began at North Carancahua Street at 8:30 a.m. and came to a stop outside the Federal Courthouse.

Most of the participants were Pro-Choice, but Pro-Life opposition showed up to the march as well.

Pro-Choice supporter Alicia Foy said that the march was a way to stand up for women's rights.

"I feel like our rights are being taken away. and someone has to stand up," Foy said.

Pro-Life supporter Shawn Flanagan said that a core part of the Fourth of July is celebrating the freedom of life itself.

"This is Fourth of July and you cannot have liberty and freedom without life," Flanagan said. "So we are celebrating the fact that we all have life and celebrating the fact that it's now possible in Texas and around the United States that more folks will get to enjoy life."

3NEWS was told that Monday's march was not affiliated with any specific group, but members of the the League of Women Voters and various other organizations did participate.

