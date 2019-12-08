CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Corpus Christi's District 1 were invited to the Owen Hopkins Library Monday evening for the first of five public input sessions on the City's newly proposed $1.1 billion budget for next year.

The session served as a chance for residents to tell City leaders what they do and do not like about the budget, and any ideas they might have. Public input sessions for Corpus Christi's other four districts will be held throughout the month of August.

The balanced budget contains a two-cent hike in taxes, which has already been approved by voters in order to fix streets. It also has double the amount of money from last year to fix residential streets.

Money will also go to hire new positions for both police officers and firefighters.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said he is open to hearing any ideas from the public.

"So they know firsthand what we're doing well, and we want to hear about that," Zanoni said. "But we also want to hear about where we can improve, and what services or what do they want from the City that they're not getting today that they would like to see. And so we hope to get a lot of good ideas from the community."

The budget is not final yet. There will be several more budget workshops, and a public hearing on the two-cent tax hike. That hearing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27. There will also be another public hearing that is tentatively set for Sept. 6.

