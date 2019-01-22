CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Christi's City Council proclaimed Feb. 5 "Blues Day Tuesday" and encouraged residents to wear Islander blue.

The proclamation was made as part of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Homecoming week.

TAMUCC has been serving as an institution for higher learning for 70 years. The college initially opened in in 1947.

Homecoming week starts Feb. 3 and will feature plenty of on-campus festivities. The University is urging everyone to wear Islander blue with pride as they celebrate.

"We want to make Corpus Christi a college town, and this is one way to do it," TAMUCC President Kelly Quintanilla siad. "So if you want to take part in any of our initiatives -- this week or next week actually, any Tuesday -- you can wear blue and show Islander pride."

Various homecoming events include the burning of the Islander "I", the alumni banquet, and a doubleheader basketball game with a festival in between the games.