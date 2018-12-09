Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi began handing out free sandbags Wednesday to residents concerned about flooding on their own property.

Plenty waited in line to take advantage of the offer. In fact, the long line stretched from the entrance of the J.C. Elliott Collection Center all the way to pickup location for the sandbags.

City crews were there filling bag after bag, tying them off and loading them into the backs of vehicles.

"I got rained out from work. I heard it on the radio and they were doing this, I headed over here," resident Edward Galvan said.

"They're going pretty fast," Eusebio Castillo said.

Justin Arredondo was number 300 to receive his free sandbags.

"It's a good wait but it's worth it," Arredondo said.

Arredondo said he lives off Kostoryz and is fearful of any future flooding. He doesn't want water getting into his home.

"Last night we got flooded pretty bad. Couldn't see our tires. A lot of people's trash cans took off," Arredondo said. "Hopefully it stops man."

The City expanded its sandbag program leading up to the weekend in order to help residents prepare for any high water as a tropical disturbance makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico. Each driver was allowed six free sandbags.

City crews had the help of an automated sandbagging machine to speed up the process.

"It's going pretty good," Clarence Clark said. "A lot faster and more efficient."

Many were thankful for the free service, and it's still available to those who missed out. The City will be providing the free sandbags from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the J.C. Elliott Collection Center and from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Jones Sports Complex.

