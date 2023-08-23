Corpus Christi residents navigate pothole predicament following heavy rains, city working toward progress

Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said that residents can use the city's app to report street imperfections.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When heavy rains sweep through the Corpus Christi area, residents often need to remember where the potholes are that have suddenly lost their patches.

Corpus Christi resident Barbara Jones has lived in her Bay Area neighborhood for a long time and doesn't understand why there are so many potholes to deal with after every rain storm.

"They're taking monthly payments for road fixing' out of our utility bill and they're not doing anything about it. We're paying but we're not getting anything done," she said.

Jones said that potholes are becoming such an issue, that she's had to take a more proactive approach to her car maintenance.

Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said work crews were striving to refill the potholes. He said that residents can use the city's app to report street imperfections.

"They can call 3-1-1 and report those and we have all our dispatch ready to go. We're expecting a lot of calls," he said.

De La Garza said his crews are employing a quick temporary patch to accomplish more.

"All-weather mix is a temporary fix. Once the hot mix plants get running, then we'll go and fix the road with hot mix," he said. "That's a longer-lasting fix. But we like to have those safety fixes there right away so that people's cars, tires don't get damaged, or blow outs or anything like that."

