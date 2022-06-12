Corpus Christi residents will soon have better control over their water bill

Corpus Christi Water uses winter months for the basis of the averaging because less water is typically used during the winter months.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents water bills for the next year are about to be set thanks to the winter quarter averaging method used by the Corpus Christi Water Department.

Winter quarter averaging helps consumers by providing customers the ability to control their water usage in the winter months, which will in turn reduce their waste water charges.

"Well because we use the waste water of winter quarter averaging this allows your bill to be the same every month for 12 months until a new winter quarter average is calculated," said Reba George, Assistant Director and customer support of Corpus Christi Water. "It helps control your cost so you know what's on your bill next month."