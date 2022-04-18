Corpus Christi residents expected to see property tax increase

Chief Tax Appraiser for Nueces County, Ronnie Canales says property value will continue to increase for the next three years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Property taxes are increasing for local homeowners and more than 160,000 residents in Corpus Christi will be affected.

The appraisal notices will be mailed out between Wednesday and Thursday of this week, so residents are encouraged to be on the lookout. It's not all bad news, though, the notices are indications that the economy is doing well, according to Ronnie Canales, Chief Tax Appraiser for Nueces County.

He encourages those who are unhappy with their notices to act quickly, and by doing so, you will have the right to appeal. He also advises the community not to panic, the next steps after receiving your appraisal notice are pretty simple.

"All you've got to do is just make sure you can make a phone call here, before you come to this office, bring some information with you, instead of just coming to here, say my property is not worth this much," said Canales.

Canales told 3NEWS the reasons for the spike are due to a healthy economy and an increase in supply and demand. "If you drive around the city or the county, you will see a lot of new construction. Meaning there's a lot of new subdivisions, strip centers, several apartment complexes that are coming up in there either in the beginning stages or the ended status."

Beyond this year, he said property value will continue to rise possibly into the next two or three years.

Canales said litigations with refineries are another concern that homeowners will have to pay for. "Valero in particular, who is still in litigation, going on five years, and they seem not to want to pay their fair share. But the homeowner, whatever they don't have to pay, Valero, the homeowner has to pick up. Because that's how it works."

3NEWS reached out to Valero via email and phone several times, but they have yet to reply.

CEO of Corpus Christi Association of Realtors Elke Gonzalez said the real estate market is outperforming itself. "Homeowners in the Coastal Bend area need to understand is that they need to know the importance of filing that homestead exemption. So when a appraisal district assesses value on homes, by law, they cannot increase an assessed value, which is the value you're going to be taxed at by more than 10%."

Gonzalez feels that residents are learning the value of viewing their homes as an investment. "So it's still a great opportunity, it's still a great time to purchase a home in our area where our median home price is still a little less than $265,000."

One of the most important details, however, about the economic climate surrounding home ownership is coming soon. On May 7th, there will be a constitutional amendment that everyone will have an opportunity to vote on: Prop 2.

The amendment "is raising the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. So we want to make sure to support that initiative, because it's something that's good for everyone and especially homeowners," said Gonzalez.

It is also important to note that if you are 65 and older, disables, or a disabled Veteran, exemptions like those can fit into your property tax appraisal.

Deadlines to protest appraisals for Nueces County are between now and July. For information, click here.

