Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says

Yelp has released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023, and three South Texas restaurants made the list - 2 in Corpus Christi and 1 in Kingsville.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has what Yelp says is one of the very best restaurants in all of Texas. With 138 Yelp reviews and a perfect 5-star rating, Guajillo's On The Island was named the best Mexican restaurant in the Lone Star State and the third best restaurant overall.

"We had been hearing awesome reviews about this place and finally decided to tri it! Let me tell ya, it did not disappoint!!" wrote Yelp reviewer Chloe K.

Many others echoed that in their reviews, praising the restaurant's pork, mahi mahi, and the chips and salsa.

Spice Station, an Indian restaurant in Kingsville, came in as the 55th best place to eat in Texas, and Yo Philly Cheese Steaks & Subs finished 60th. Spice Station has a perfect 5-star rating and Yo Philly has a 4.5-star rating. Each have hundreds of reviews.

Yelp says it decided on its Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas in 2023 list by "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings and reviews between Jan. 1 and May 1" and that all of the restaurants on its list have a passing health score.

Yelp said Athena's Greek Kitchen in Houston was the best place to eat in Texas.

Yelp's Top 10 Restaurants in Texas