Corpus Christi restaurant feels the pain with rising temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the heat residents have been experiencing, most people who enjoy eating a meal outside have swapped feeling a cool breeze by the water to sitting inside with air conditioning.

A popular spot amongst residents, House of Burgers, is known as a place to kick your feet up after a long day at work and chow down. Restaurant owner Alfredo Huerta said he's seeing a lot more people come in at night.

"I haven't experienced this kind of heat before," Huerta said. "I've been in Corpus since 2005, and this is the hottest I feel, this year."

It's so hot, Alfredo said he is seeing less people occupy outside seating during the day.

"There's more people coming around 7 o'clock," Huerta said. "Through the day, you don't really see kids because parents don't want to bring them out. It's so hot."

There were some customers enjoying their meals outside, under shade, Saturday. But like with anything that is exposed to the sun for long periods of time, things start to require additional maintenance.

"Like anything, equipment breaks down, it cracks," Huerta said.

But Alfredo and his team are keeping guests as comfortable as possible. Even offering to-go drinks.

"So, we try to accommodate them inside, to eat, and then they go outside to watch their kids," Huerta said. "But some parents, like, do more for their kids. They stay outside and watch their kids. And we try to keep them with plenty refills, water, drinks all the time."

Air conditioning is crucial in the South Texas summer.

"I mean, AC gotta work, gotta work all the time," Huerta said. "It seems like the AC don't work enough nowadays."

Although most residents are exhausted of the heat, Alfredo's state of mind is gracious.

"It feels hotter like in Austin, my family lives in Austin," Huerta said. "And here the temperature is like 94 and it feels like 108. Over there it's dry heat. Over here its humid. And we have the wind come in from the ocean. We're lucky. We're blessed."

