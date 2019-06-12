CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local restaurant looked more like a Christmas tree lot on Thursday afternoon. Twin Peaks hosted its fifth annual tree giveaway for 100 military families that are in Corpus Christi.

Cars lined up in front of the restaurant and waited for employees to load their cars with a tree and the necessary decorations like lights and ornaments.

Many of the families have recently returned from being overseas or aren't completely settled into their home in Corpus Christi.

"Trying to find Christmas trees overseas some times is hard so this is like an amazing experience, and then it's fun for the kids to be able to do this with them," Bria Barton, a mother of three kids, said.

In total, The Avalanche Food Group/ Twin Peaks Restaurant will giveaway 600 trees and decorations during the holiday seasons. They started in Indiana and will finish in Houston, Texas.

"It means so much more giving than receiving, and it's special to us," John Rosa, a co-founder, said.

All of the families are chosen ahead of time and, the company received some help from Home Depot, for the Christmas trees.