CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coastal Bend wheelchair basketball team is inviting everyone to support them in their latest fundraiser.

The Corpus Christi Rimz are hosting the Spokes Versus Heroes game against first responders Saturday, Aug. 24, at the YMCA on Corona. All proceeds from the event will go toward future expenses, including any travel and equipment.

Often, the Rimz have to pay for everything out of pocket.

"It gives me something to look forward to. It makes me feel like I am able bodied. Now this allows me to feel kind of like they do. You know? I don't have to sit on the couch wondering, 'Well, could I do that?' I'm already doing it," CC Rimz member Joe de la Garza said.

If you would like to attend, you can make your donations at the door.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: