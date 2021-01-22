Dozens of Corpus Christi road closures for the upcoming week

The city released their weekly road closure list, which includes bond projects and general construction projects.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has released their list of road closures for the upcoming week.

The Weekly Road Closures include locations of road construction and events where lane and street closures affect traffic flow along the City’s major streets and lanes. Information on street projects can be found online at https://www.cctexas.com/streetinfo . All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances. The road closures for this coming week are as follows:

CITY PROJECTS

Airline Road – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to McArdle Road (18004A, Bond 2018)

The Contractor is reconstructing Airline Road between South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and McArdle Road. During the first phase of construction, all traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway (northbound lanes) and Airline Road is reduced to one-lane, in each direction, within the construction limits.

On Friday, January 22, from 10 P.M. – 6 A.M. and Saturday, January 23, the Contractor will close Airline Road between South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and McArdle Road.

During this phase, the following ongoing traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Left turns from northbound Airline Road are restricted at McArdle Road.

The right-lane (northbound thru-lane) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and the South Padre Island Drive (SPID). Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane and right-turn lane at the SPID intersection will remain open.

The right-lane (southbound thru-lane) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and McArdle Road. Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane and right-turn lane at the McArdle Road intersection will remain open.

The right-lane along McArdle Road (eastbound direction) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road and McArdle Road. Thru traffic will be merged into a single lane. The left-turn lane will remain open.

The shared left/thru lane along the South Padre Island Drive (SPID) frontage road (eastbound direction) will be closed at the intersection of Airline Road. Thru traffic will be merged into the shared thru/right lane.

Driveway openings are provided for business access within the project limits. Access is limited to right-in/right-out only.

Sidewalks will be closed along the west side of Airline Road between McArdle Road and SPID.

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to Gollihar Road (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops will remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Motorists should expect the following lane closures:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road.

– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road. Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left turn lane and median openings will be closed.

- The left turn lane and median openings will be closed. Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

– Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses. Crosstown/SPID Interchange to McArdle Road – Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound thru traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one-lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area.

– Ayers Street is CLOSED at McArdle Road to northbound thru traffic only. Thru traffic is required to follow the McArdle Road detour and avoid local and residential side streets. Travel lanes are reduced to one-lane, in both the north and south directions, to provide access to local businesses in the area. McArdle Road to Gollihar Road (Southbound) - Ayers Street will be reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

- Ayers Street will be reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided. Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

– The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection. SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left turn lane will be closed.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (SPID) (18014A, Type B)

Contractors are finishing improvements along the west side of Everhart Road Project (Phase 4) between Curtis Clark Drive and Corona Drive. Drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The west side of Everhart Road (southbound lanes) is closed for reconstruction from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive for construction (Phase 4).

Left turns from northbound Everhart Road are restricted at Corona Drive.

Sidewalks will also remain closed along the Westside of Everhart Road from Curtis Clark Drive to Corona Drive.

Holly Road-Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

The intersection of Holly Road and Ennis Joslin Road is closed for several weeks. This closure will impact thru traffic between South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and Wooldridge Road. Motorists are advised to follow detour routes.

Holly Road is closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive. Traffic is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road. Residents living between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is also a closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones Avenue to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Laguna Shores Road - South Padre Island Drive to Graham Road (E18026A, Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between South Padre Island Drive and Graham Road, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive (E18024A, Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road - Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street– (E18025A, Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Leopard Street - Midblock Pedestrian Crossing – Oak Park Elementary School (19061A, DO #7)

Construction of the Midblock Pedestrian Crossing for Oak Park Elementary School along Leopard Street, west of Oak Park Avenue/Elmore Drive is scheduled to begin on January 11, 2021. During construction, various right or left lane closures are expected along Leopard Street. Construction will take place during non-school hours, and therefore, school traffic impacts are not expected.

Lipes Boulevard – Yorktown Boulevard to Sun Wood Drive (E12101, Bond 2018)

Lipes Boulevard is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow between Graford Place and Sunwood Drive. Traffic flow will be in the southbound direction only (Sunwood Drive to Graford Place). Motorists are advised to obey construction signs and detours to guide them through the work zone.

Morgan Avenue – South Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & South Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Ocean Drive). Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue.

Pedestrians should expect sidwalk closures within the construction zone. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project – Robert Drive to Ennis Joslin Road (20271)

Ocean Drive is reduced to one-lane, in each direction, on the south side of Ocean Drive (southbound lanes) between Airline Road and Ennis Joslin Road. Left turns from northbound Ocean Drive onto Airline Road will be prohibited. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Phase 1 of the Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel project is underway on the east side (northbound lanes) of Park Road 22. Motorists traveling northbound along Park Road 22 will be shifted to the southbound lanes (west side) between Cruiser Street and Compass Street. Travel lanes will be reduced to one-lane, in each direction, along the southbound lanes (west side) between Cruiser Street and Compass Street. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014) - Update

The Contractor is reconstructing the west half of Rodd Field Road. Drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

Rodd Field Road, between Saratoga Boulevard and Brooke Road, is TWO-WAY traffic flow.

traffic flow. Rodd Field Road, between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road, is ONE-WAY traffic flow in the NORTHBOUND DIRECTION ONLY .

traffic flow in the . Sidewalks are installed along the east side of Rodd Field Road between Saratoga Boulevard and Yorktown Boulevard.

Rodd Field Road, between Airline Road/Slough Road and Yorktown Boulevard, is CLOSED TO THRU TRAFFIC to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard.

to make improvements to Master Channel 31 drainage structures and other roadway improvements. Motorists should continue to follow the existing signage and detour routes along Lipes Boulevard and Cimarron Boulevard. The “free” right turn lane from eastbound Saratoga Boulevard to southbound Rodd Field Road is CLOSED for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection.

for reconstruction. Right turns onto southbound Rodd Field Road are permitted only at the signalized intersection. Contractors have provided a lane for WESTBOUND travel across the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Slough Road. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

travel across the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Slough Road. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode. Travel lanes along Yorktown Boulevard are open to allow motorists to travel on both sides of the median. The traffic signal at the intersection will remain in flash mode.

Waco Street – Lipan Street to Blucher Street

City Contractors are performing daily closures along Waco Street, between Lipan Street and Blucher Street, to perform asphalt repairs.

17th Street Residential Street Rebuild Program - 18164A (JE Construction Services, LLC)

Portions of 17th Street and Mary Street will be closed for reconstruction for several months. This includes a small portion of Mary Street that connects to SB SH 286 Access Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained along the segment of Mary Street between 18th Street and 17th Street. Residents along the 17th Street closure will be allowed access to the roadway.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

802 Carancahua Street (Western Specialty Contractors)

Contractor will implement sidewalk closures to perform exterior work on the Frost Bank Building. Sidewalk closures will be in place along Tancahua Street, Buffalo Street and Antelope Street.

Greenwood Drive (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: Motorists traveling southbound on Greenwood Drive will be forced to turn right on the access road and motorists going straight will have to detour using the turnaround at West Point Road.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: Motorists traveling northbound on Greenwood Drive will be reduced to one-lane.

Harbor Drive (Hamman Excavating)

Portions of Harbor Drive, north of Hirsch Street, will be closed for reconstruction for several months. This includes the traffic circle and the southbound lane that connects to it. Two-way traffic will be maintained along the segment of Harbor Drive between Hirsch Street and the Solomon Ortiz Center parking lot.

Kennedy Avenue (Guerra Underground Construction)

Contractor will implement a full street closure on Kennedy Avenue between Leopard Street and Antelope Street to relocate a sanitary sewer line as part of Harbor Bridge Construction. Street closures are expected to last several months.

Leopard Street (Guerra Underground Construciton)

Contractor will implement lane closures along Leopard Street between Lexington Avenue and Stillman Avenue to relocate a sanitary sewer line as part of Harbor Bridge Construction. Lane closures are expected to last several months.

Leopard Street (AT&T)

Contractor will implement various lane closures along Leopard Street between Palm Drive and Old Robstown Road to relocate a duct bank and utilities.

723 North Upper Broadway Street (Camacho)

Buffalo Street between North Upper Broadway and North Carancahua Street is closed to complete a demolition at 723 North Upper Broadway Street.

Rosedale Drive (Clark Pipeline)

One-way traffic (directed towards Fort Worth Street) continues along Rosedale Drive between Rossi Drive and Fort Worth Street. Contractors are working to relocate a waterline as part of City’s Utility IDIQ Project. Lane closures are expected to last several months.

Starr Street IDIQ 19062A Downtown Street 2-Way Conversion (Grace Paving Company)

Starr Street between Shoreline Boulevard and Water Street is closed to through traffic. The Starr Street crossover on Shoreline Boulevard is also closed at this time. Contractors for the city are performing street repairs to convert the street section from one-way to two-way.

Chamberlain Street IDIQ Waterline improvements (Clark Pipeline)