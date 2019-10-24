CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Nov. 9, the Corpus Christi Rotary Club will be hosting their second Flags for Heroes event along the Corpus Christi Bayfront where the organization will be lining up American flags at Cole and Ropes parks.

According to organizers, the flags are meant to honor military heroes and anyone who has had a positive influence on someone else's life.

"The whole flag thing is to show our support for the military, and at the same time to show our support for those in our lifetime. And the money that is being raised to the sponsorship helps us to do programs around town," said Cristian Radaneata, President of Corpus Christi Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club is selling sponsorships for the flags and the money will be used for various community projects. In last year's event more than 650 flags were put out, but this year the organization is hoping to put up at least 1,000 American flags.

If you would like to help, click here.

