Corpus Christi Rotary Club starts medical drive to send supplies to Ukraine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi is beginning a month-long drive for medical supplies for Ukraine.

In announcing the drive, club officials said all Peerless Cleaner locations will be collection points for the supplies. Items such as abdominal pads, compression bandages, hot packs and Mylar blankets are included in the supply list.

Each drop off location will have lists to hand out to individuals.

Marissa Ford with the club said she thought the drive was the perfect opportunity for them to lend a helping hand to those overseas.

"We've been wanting to do something. This was a no-brainer. We needed to be able to go and figure out how to get these medical supplies and how to send them overseas,” Ford said.

The drive started Wednesday and the supplies will be picked up on May 6. There is also an opportunity for volunteers to help pack the supplies for shipment to Ukraine. You can see the complete list here.

