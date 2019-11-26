CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority held a significant announcement Monday afternoon in the form of a $7.2 million grant from the federal government.

The grant is part of $423 million awarded by the Federal Transit Administration.

The $7.2 million the RTA received will go towards rehabbing and building bus transfer stations as well as reconstruct a bus maintenance facility parking lot.

According to officials, its all about improving safety for passengers and employees, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Meet the transit needs of a growing population.

"This region is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth so when we start looking at mobility, we start looking at where we need to make improvements infrastructure is one of those things we will start looking at," RTA chairman Edward Martinez said.

The Texas Department of Transportation also received about $13.8 million on behalf of Rural Transit Providers throughout the state.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: