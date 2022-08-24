Morning fire at RTA building causes damage; building closed for the day

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. in a second floor storage room. RTA officials were preparing for a board meeting when the fire began.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early morning fire caused some damage to the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) building at N. Staples St., Mike Rendon with CCRTA told 3NEWS.

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. in a second floor storage room. RTA officials were preparing for a board meeting when the fire began, Rendon said.

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews were on scene within five minutes, Rendon said, and had the fire put out shortly after.

The water sprinkler system did cause some damage to the building and it will be closed for the rest of the day Wednesday, Rendon said. All RTA employees have been told to work from home today.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

