Corpus Christi RTA is hiring!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is looking for new members to join their team!

They're offering big sign-on bonuses for bus drivers along with paid CDL training.

You may remember the CCRTA was named Texas' Best Metropolitan Transit System back in April.

The “Outstanding Metropolitan Transit System” award recognizes a metro transit system in the state that has successfully demonstrated innovation, planning, and safety procedures within the transportation industry.

Those interested in applying can head over to their website here to fill out an application. Both online and printable applications are available.

