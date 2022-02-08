Corpus Christi RTA phone lines down

B-Line Paratransit riders can contact B-Line phone lines by using their temporary phone number: 361-299-4400.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Phone lines at the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority are currently down.

CCRTA officials said they have a team working to resolve the issue and will provide a status update as quickly as possible.

B-Line Paratransit riders can still contact B-Line phone lines by using their temporary phone number: 361-299-4400.

There is no official timeline on when regular phones services may be restored.

Stay with 3News for updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.