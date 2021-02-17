Corpus Christi RTA shuts down bus service for Wednesday

All service updates and adjustments will continue to be posted on ccrta.org, as well as on the TransLoc transit app, and CCRTA social media pages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will not offer bus services until at least Thursday, RTA officials said.

The bus route closures are due to the uncertainty of continued power outages and water restraints, a press release said.

"CCRTA prioritizes the safety of all community members, riders, and employees. We will resume services only when it safe to do so. Restoration of service may be a gradual return based on conditions for the transportation system."

