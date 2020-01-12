Everything you need to know to vote in Corpus Christi's runoff elections

The runoff election will decide on a Corpus Christi Mayor and City Council Members in Districts 1 and 4.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting times and locations have been announced for Corpus Christi's 2020 runoff election, which will be held on Dec. 15.

The runoff election will decide on a Corpus Christi Mayor and City Council Members in Districts 1 and 4.

In-person early voting will be Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Nueces County Courthouse ONLY at 901 Leopard.

Early voting will continue Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the Nueces County Courthouse and at the following early voting substations:

Ben F. McDonald Library – 4044 Greenwood Dr. (Meeting Rm.)

Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship - (Fellowship Hall) – 6602 S. Staples St.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center (Lobby) – 5151 McArdle Rd.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center – 654 Graham Rd.

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing #1, Back of Building) - 11425 Leopard St.

Lindale Senior Center – 3135 Swantner Dr.

Oak Park Recreation Center – 842 Erwin Ave. (Social Hall)

Padre Island Baptist Church – 14253 S. Padre Island Dr. (Foyer)

The Valencia - 6110 Ayers St.

Veterans Memorial High School (Auditorium) - 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

Registered voters will be able to cast their Election Day ballots at any of these Vote Centers, in Corpus Christi from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Ben F. McDonald Public Library – 4044 Greenwood Dr. (Meeting Rm.)

Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship – 6602 S. Staples St. (Fellowship Hall)

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center - 5151 McArdle Rd. (Lobby)

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center - 654 Graham Rd. (Meeting Rm.)

Fannin Elementary – 2730 Gollihar Rd. (Cafeteria)

Hamlin Middle School - 3900 Hamlin Dr. (Front, Rm. 1)

Hilltop Community Center - 11425 Leopard St. (SW Wing, Back of the Bldg.)

John F. Kennedy Elementary - 1102 Villarreal Rd. (Atrium)

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St. (La Retama Rm.)

Lindale Senior Center - 3135 Swantner St.

Magee Elementary (Star Annex) - 4201 Calallen Dr. (Bldg. 3, Rm. C2/C3)

Mireles Elementary - 7658 Cimarron Blvd. (Front Entrance)

Montclair Elementary - 5241 Kentner St. (Art Rm.)

Oak Park Recreation Center - 842 Erwin Ave. (Social Hall)

Padre Island Baptist Church – 14253 S. Padre Island Dr. (Foyer)

Parkway Presbyterian Church - 3707 Santa Fe St. (Fellowship Hall)

Schanen Elementary - 5717 Killarmet Dr. (Left Side Entrance, Lobby)

Smith Elementary – 6902 Williams Dr. (Front Lobby, near Rm. 9)

The Valencia – 6110 Ayers St.

Veterans Memorial High School - 3750 Cimarron Blvd. (Auditorium)

Zavala Senior Center - 510 Osage St.

Curbside voting will be available at all locations by calling (361) 888-0303.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, December 4, 2020. For information on how to apply, call the Nueces County Clerk’s Office at (361) 888-0385.

For more election-related information, including an updated list of early voting and election day polling locations, please visit https://www.cctexas.com/elections or contact the City Secretary’s Office at (361) 826-3105.

