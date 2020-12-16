x
Runoff 2020: How Corpus Christi residents voted in the 2020 runoff race

Paulette Guajardo is the projected winner of the Corpus Christi Mayoral race.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year’s election sent Corpus Christi voters back to the polls after three races resulted in a runoff. Results are in and here's who won. 

Mayor 

Results are now in for the runoff race. The incumbent Mayor, Joe McComb has been defeated in his bid for reelection.  At large council member Paulette Guajardo won the runoff battle pretty handily.

District 1

For district one Billy Lerma takes that spot over Rachel caballero with 55% of the votes in the runoff.

District 4

In district four, Incumbent Greg Smith faced political newcomer, Kaylynn Paxson. Smith will hold his district 4 position beating Paxson with 63% of the votes.

Take a look at the number of votes each candidate received here.  

